AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,720 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.37. 7,238,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,464,348. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

