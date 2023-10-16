Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Short Interest Update

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 360,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Augmedix by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 173,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 141,113 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

AUGX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 89,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,606. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Augmedix ( NASDAQ:AUGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 980.09% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

