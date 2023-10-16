Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,370,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 46,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 3.0 %

AUR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.91. 1,608,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.61.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 9,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $33,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,623.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,690,064 shares of company stock worth $5,459,692. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUR shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

