Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,370,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 46,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Aurora Innovation Stock Up 3.0 %
AUR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.91. 1,608,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.61.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on AUR shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Aurora Innovation
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Walgreen’s Fresh New Lows, Is The Dividend Worth The Ride?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.