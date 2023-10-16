Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 878.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,723 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,334. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

