Badger DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.96 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00007649 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $42.96 million and $8.05 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,010,788 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO (BADGER) is a DAO that aims to enable Bitcoin to be used as collateral in the DeFi space. It was founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora and a team of developers. BADGER facilitates this by allowing tokenized Bitcoin (e.g., WBTC or renBTC) to be used as collateral in Ethereum-based DeFi applications, enabling users to access loans and employ various DeFi strategies.The BADGER token is the native token of Badger DAO, operating as an ERC-20 token. It has a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. However, it follows an inflationary model with gradual coin releases. $BADGER serves several functions, including governance participation, cash flow distribution from protocol fees, and use as collateral in DeFi.Overall, Badger DAO bridges the worlds of Bitcoin and DeFi, providing opportunities for users to leverage Bitcoin within the DeFi ecosystem while actively participating in the DAO’s governance decisions and receiving cash flows from protocol activities.”

