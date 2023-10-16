Ball (NYSE:BALL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.38

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.38 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 100304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Ball Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

