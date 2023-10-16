Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lowered its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. Bancolombia comprises 7.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Bancolombia were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after buying an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,354,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 287,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 37.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,033,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 284,021 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 260.8% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 235,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 170,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth about $5,712,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.60 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Bancolombia Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.78. 13,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,018. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.7727 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

