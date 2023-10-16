BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.79

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 124265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

