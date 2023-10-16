Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Biogen were worth $38,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 964.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.48.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.27. 155,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,967. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.41 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

