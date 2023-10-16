Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$9.75 at National Bankshares

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$9.25 to C$9.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.48.

Shares of BIR opened at C$7.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.91. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.17 and a 12 month high of C$11.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$171.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$159.90 million. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.8980747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

