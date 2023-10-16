BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.4% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 851,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,657,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

ABBV stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.46. 617,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average is $146.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $260.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.