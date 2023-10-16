BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 73,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 46,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.17. 841,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153,492. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31. The company has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.51%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

