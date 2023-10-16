BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 717 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $4.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.42. The company had a trading volume of 214,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,193. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.10.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

