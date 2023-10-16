Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $36,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,319 shares of company stock valued at $16,854,025 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $55.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

