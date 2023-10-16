Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 378,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,672,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bowlero

Bowlero Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Bowlero had a return on equity of 286.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $239.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,261.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Alan Young purchased 4,900 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at $459,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares in the company, valued at $270,261.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bowlero by 233.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bowlero by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the second quarter worth about $72,000.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

