BOX (NYSE:BOX) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $21.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

NYSE:BOX opened at $24.90 on Thursday. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.05, a P/E/G ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,593,057.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,820. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

