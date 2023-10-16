Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

BLIN stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.25. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

