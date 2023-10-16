Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
BLIN stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.25. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
