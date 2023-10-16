Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $30.37 on Monday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.