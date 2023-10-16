Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.7% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $17.78 on Monday, reaching $900.96. 774,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.14 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $853.14 and a 200 day moving average of $793.48.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

