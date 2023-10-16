Brokerages Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT at $6.60

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZUN. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $6.00 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 324,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Baozun by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Baozun by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $182.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.78. Baozun has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.97 million for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

