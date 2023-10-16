Brokerages Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT at $6.60

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BZUN. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $6.00 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $182.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.78. Baozun has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $8.62.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.97 million for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%.
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
