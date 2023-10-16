Brokerages Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price at $8.25

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research firms have commented on SPWH. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPWH

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 7.9 %

SPWH opened at $4.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $184.31 million, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.98. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,499.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $101,780.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,715,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,762 shares of company stock valued at $180,216. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 115,830 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.