Brokerages Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price at $102.64

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $287,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $218,323.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP opened at $87.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.24. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

