Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.72

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 300016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.