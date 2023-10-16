Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $116.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

