Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 14.23. 29,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.20. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 13.91 and a 1 year high of 17.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

