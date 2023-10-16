Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) vs. Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Critical Analysis

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY – Get Free Report) and Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Calavo Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Calavo Growers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ceconomy and Calavo Growers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceconomy 0 0 0 0 N/A Calavo Growers 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Calavo Growers has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.54%. Given Calavo Growers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calavo Growers is more favorable than Ceconomy.

This table compares Ceconomy and Calavo Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceconomy N/A N/A N/A Calavo Growers -0.39% 2.85% 1.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceconomy and Calavo Growers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceconomy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Calavo Growers $974.34 million 0.46 -$6.25 million ($0.22) -113.91

Ceconomy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calavo Growers.

Summary

Calavo Growers beats Ceconomy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceconomy

(Get Free Report)

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. The company is based in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The Prepared segment is involved in the distribution of prepared avocado products, salsa, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, fresh prepared entrees salads, wraps, sandwiches, parfaits, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bars and various deli items, meals kit components, and salad kits. The company offers its products under the Calavo brands and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, Tico, Mfresh, Maui Fresh International, Triggered Avocados, ProRipeVIP, RIPE NOW!, Renaissance Food Group, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.