Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 75.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 56,452 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 12.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

