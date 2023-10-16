Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,231.78% and a negative return on equity of 143.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

