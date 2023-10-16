Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $107.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $105.01 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.5996 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.39.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

