Capital One Financial Downgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $253.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $248.29 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

