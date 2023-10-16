Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2023

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CITE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. 115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,145. Cartica Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CITE. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.