Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CITE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. 115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,145. Cartica Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CITE. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

