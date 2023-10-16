Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.37 on Monday, hitting $271.31. 807,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,774. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.