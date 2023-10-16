CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $250.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.30.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $207.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW has a 1-year low of $153.80 and a 1-year high of $215.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day moving average is $188.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

