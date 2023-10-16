Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Up to $25.91

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.91, but opened at $27.30. Celestica shares last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 369,445 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC upgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.19.

Celestica Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at $513,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 12.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,572,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 168,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $3,414,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

