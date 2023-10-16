Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLS. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.19.

CLS opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. Celestica has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

