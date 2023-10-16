Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLLS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Cellectis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $76.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 387.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 67.2% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,660 shares during the last quarter. Bpifrance SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter valued at $4,221,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 173.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,639,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 106,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

