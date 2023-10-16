Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 23,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 17,804 shares.The stock last traded at $36.19 and had previously closed at $36.00.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

