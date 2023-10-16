Cerillion (LON:CER) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.14) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CER. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($20.50) price target on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cerillion from GBX 1,355 ($16.59) to GBX 1,675 ($20.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

LON CER traded up GBX 86.72 ($1.06) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,146.72 ($14.04). 106,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,238.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,262.74. Cerillion has a 1 year low of GBX 953.20 ($11.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,520 ($18.60). The company has a market cap of £338.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,940.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

