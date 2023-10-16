Cerillion (LON:CER) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.14) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CER. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($20.50) price target on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cerillion from GBX 1,355 ($16.59) to GBX 1,675 ($20.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.
Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.
