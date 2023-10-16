Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,820,000,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $135.69 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.58 and a 12 month high of $138.60. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.07.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

