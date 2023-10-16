Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSSEN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $22.15. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

