China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Head-To-Head Review

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

China Pharma has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyenovia has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for China Pharma and Eyenovia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Eyenovia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Eyenovia has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 769.57%. Given Eyenovia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than China Pharma.

This table compares China Pharma and Eyenovia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Pharma $7.95 million 0.18 -$3.97 million N/A N/A Eyenovia $14.00 million 3.77 -$28.01 million ($0.69) -2.00

China Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eyenovia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of China Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Eyenovia shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of China Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Eyenovia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Pharma and Eyenovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pharma -39.33% -77.41% -18.64% Eyenovia N/A -158.92% -83.86%

Summary

Eyenovia beats China Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions. Its products include Cerebroprotein Hydroloysate injection to treat memory decline and attention deficit; Gastrodin injection for tiredness, loss of concentration, poor sleep, and traumatic syndromes of the brain; Propylgallate injection to treat cerebral thrombosis, coronary heart disease, and after surgery complications; Ozagrel Sodium to treat acute thrombotic cerebral infarction and dyskinesia; Alginic Sodium Diester injection for ischemic heart, cerebrovascular, and high lipoprotein blood diseases; Bumetanide injection to treat edema diseases; and Candesartan for hypertension. The company also provides Roxithromycin dispersible tablets for pharyngitis and tonsillitis; Cefaclor dispersible tablets for tympanitis, lower respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infections, and skin/skin tissue infection; Cefalexin capsules for acute tonsillitis; Andrographolide for sore throat caused by upper respiratory tract infection; Clarithromycin granules and capsules; and Naproxen Sodium and PseudophedrineHydrochlorida sustained release tablets. It offers Hepatocyte growth-promoting factor, Tiopronin, Compound Ammonium Glycyrrhetate S, and Omeparzole for the treatment of digestive diseases. The company provides Vitamin B6 injection; Granisetron Hydrochloride injection to treat nausea and vomiting caused by radiotherapy and chemotherapy during the treatment of malignant tumors; Noni Enzyme, a food supplement; sanitizers; and masks. It offers its products through distributors, its network of sales offices, and sales representatives. The company is based in Haikou, the People's Republic of China.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc., a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

