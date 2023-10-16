Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Lifted by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $515.40. 34,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.35. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $388.94 and a 12 month high of $525.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

