Citigroup Increases Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $17.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PR. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.62.

Shares of PR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,584. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at $794,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,582,363 shares of company stock worth $323,964,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $52,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

