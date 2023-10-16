Citigroup Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $6.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DISH. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.12. 1,941,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,507,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 19,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

