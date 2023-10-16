Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

C traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.94. 3,137,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,322,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

