City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.06% of City Office REIT worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2,533.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:CIO opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

