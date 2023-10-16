Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $4,981,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $159.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.35. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $178.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average of $157.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

