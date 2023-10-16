Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,735,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,509,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $182.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

