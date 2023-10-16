Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $60.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

CMA stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

