Comparing Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) & Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR)

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Better Home & Finance has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Better Home & Finance and Federal Home Loan Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Home & Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Home Loan Mortgage 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.87%. Given Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Home Loan Mortgage is more favorable than Better Home & Finance.

This table compares Better Home & Finance and Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Home & Finance $211.38 million 0.02 $8.74 million 0.07 5.25 Federal Home Loan Mortgage $86.72 billion 0.00 $9.33 billion $0.05 12.28

Federal Home Loan Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Better Home & Finance. Better Home & Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Home Loan Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Better Home & Finance and Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Home & Finance N/A 50.95% 3.25% Federal Home Loan Mortgage 8.14% -16.55% 0.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.4% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services. The company formerly known as Better Mortgage Corporation and changed its name to Better Home & Finance Holding Company in August 2023. Better Home & Finance Holding Company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions. This segment serves mortgage banking companies, commercial banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, housing finance agencies, savings institutions, and non-depository financial institutions. The Multifamily segment engages in the purchase, securitization, and guarantee of multifamily loans; issuance of multifamily K certificates; manages multifamily mortgage credit and market risk; and invests in multifamily loans and mortgage-related securities. It serves banks and other financial institutions, insurance companies, money managers, hedge funds, pension funds, state and local governments, and broker dealers. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

